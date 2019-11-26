As the streaming wars rage on, Netflix is working tirelessly to stand out amongst its competitors, Apple and Disney. That means releasing a slew of new original content for fans. Unfortunately, it also means saying goodbye to a few old favourites. To the despair of the Lucy Maud Montgomery hive, the Netflix/CBC series Anne with an E is among the list of Netflix originals to get the ax.
Premiering in summer 2018, Canadian drama Anne with an E is an adaptation of Montgomery’s 1908 Anne of Green Gables. The literary classic follows the journey of an 11-year-old orphan named Anne (not Ann, thank you very much) Shirley as she settles into life at Green Gables with her new guardians Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert.
Advertisement
Initially, fans of the books weren't moved by the television series. Anne with an E is the brainchild of Breaking Bad writer and producer, Vancouver-raised Moira Walley-Beckett and, as a result, the storyline of the CBC/Netflix show was surprisingly grim. Mainstream reviews of the series were rough, to say the least, with major outlets such as Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and TV Guide slamming the remake for its bad vibes. Even in the midst of the criticism, Anne with an E found success in a dedicated group of viewers who quickly took to Irish-Canadian Amybeth McNulty's charming portrayal of the iconic literary heroine.
Netflix announced that Anne's story would be cut short, with the third season of the series being its very last. The fandom erupted, taking to Twitter to protest the injustice. #RenewAnneWithAnE started trending on the social media platform with thousands of fans sharing their favorite moments from the show.
I have been crying all day because of you @netflix and thats not a good thing. You are the worst, renew this show or I am storming the headquarters #renewawae #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/sgyR1wd4s4— sam #RENEWANNEWITHANE (@sam53534970) November 25, 2019
i can’t believe they’re cancelling one of the only shows out rn that tackles REAL issues like sexism, homophobia, racism, and so much more. it teaches everyone young and old to love themselves and others no matter what. i’m devastated. pls PLS #renewannewithane #renewawae pic.twitter.com/CHtCVYl6Wx— a | RENEW AWAE (@svnnyblythe) November 25, 2019
the fact that we won’t get to see these girls journey through college and into womanhood is a fucking crime #renewannewithane #renewawae pic.twitter.com/IRLtzqLxXc— 𝐡𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐫 | #renewannewithane (@alinablythes) November 25, 2019
The outrage of Netflix's latest sweep isn't a new thing; the streaming giant has gotten backlash for axing other popular series in the past. The Brooklyn-based musical drama The Get Down was cancelled after just one season because production costs for the show were reportedly too high. Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet also trended on Twitter after being cancelled after three amazing seasons. Family sitcom One Day at a Time also got the boot after its third season, only to be picked up by Pop TV. And The OA — well, everyone remembers the controversy surrounding its cancellation. Sorry to that fandom.
Advertisement
Still, fan outcry has worked to bring back some beloved originals. After On My Block's underrated first season, its showrunners urged viewers to share their love for the show on Twitter, helping it get not just one, but two more seasons on Netflix.
Anne With An E's third and final season aired its last episode on CBC on Sunday. The conclusion of the series will hit Netflix on Jan. 3. In a joint statement, the CBC and Netflix thanked the cast and crew "for their incredible work in sharing Anne's story with a new generation."
"We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne's journey."
Fans are hoping their engagement could ultimately be the thing that keeps Anne on our screens, but Sally Catto, general manager of programming for CBC, told Refinery29 over email, ”While we appreciate the outpouring of support from fans of the show, Netflix and CBC agreed that season three of Anne with an E would be the final season.”
Advertisement