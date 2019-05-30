The Important Reason Why Netflix Should Never Have Cancelled One Day At A Time

“Gwendolyn’s admission that she is addicted to painkillers starts out very serious. Amy asks her, ‘Gwendolyn, what could possibly be wrong?” Gwendolyn attempts to hold back tears and says, ‘Okay, well. For starters, my husband was just arrested for embezzling $100 million from a children’s charity.” Then her voice starts to get extremely high pitched and squeaky as she cries, ‘And I have night terrors. And I have to take Vicodin every 20 minutes and I’m not in any pain. I’m just addicted to them now. I’m pretty sure my brother-in-law just joined ISIS, and he’s a Jew! Oh and also, my DVR just stopped recording Castle. Just out of nowhere. And I am the only thing holding my family together.’”