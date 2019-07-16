This Is When We Can Expect Season 3 Of 13 Reasons Why

Fans of 13 Reasons Why won't have to wait until fall to see the new season of the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, we can expect season 3 of 13 Reasons Why to drop later this summer.
This post was originally published on May 1, 2019.
Netflix's most talked about teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, debuted its second season in May of 2018. Nearly a year later, the Selena Gomez-produced series has yet to drop a real trailer for its promised third season. So — when will 13 Reasons Why season 3 head to Netflix? While we're still waiting on an official release date, we do have at least an idea about when the show will head to the streaming platform.
According to Netflix's first quarter shareholder letter, fans can expect season 3 of 13 Reasons Why in the "second half of the year," along with new seasons of shows like Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black.
That may not seem like much information, but one theory is that 13 Reasons Why will follow the model of Stranger Things, which also had fans wait over a year between seasons.
We know that the third season of Stranger Things is heading to the platform on July 4, and that the show will take place over a summer in Hawkins. That means that fans will get to enjoy a summer-set show during the summer. It's possible that 13 Reasons Why will follow the model of Stranger Things, and take place in the same season that the show premieres within as well.
The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why took place during the school year, which makes sense, as high school is when all the characters are together in one place. (I mean, would anyone really want to hang out with Montgomery otherwise at this point?!?) The end of season 2 features a dance celebrating the end of the school year. As there was a time jump between season 1 and season 2, it's possible that season 3 will follow the same pattern and pick up months after the sophomore season drama.
If that's the case, perhaps the show will take place during the first days of a new school year — which could suggest that a perfect premiere time would be late August or early September.
For those who were hoping for more 13 Reasons Why this summer well — at least we'll definitely get more Stranger Things, right?
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment.
