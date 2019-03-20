The Stranger Things 3 trailer is about to make you feel old — not because it feels like it's been a decade since the second season came to Netflix, but because the children of Hawkins whose stories we've been following since 2016 have gone ahead and grown up in our absence.
"We're not kids anymore," Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says in the trailer, that's swapped the show's traditional Halloween setting for the summer sun. "I mean what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day, play games for the rest of our lives?"
They certainly can't do that, not when there's a bigger and even more grotesque monster out there for them to fight. While most of the trailer is filled with picturesque shots of the retro 80s world they're living in (Fourth of July! Mall food courts! Neon carnival lights!), it's at the very end we're reminded that this is Stranger Things. Something horrible and deadly is always lurking just one dimension away.
While Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is just trying to live her normal teenage life, season 3 still won't let her escape the dangers of her mysterious past, and the boys won't let her fight back without them.
Season 3 of Stranger Things hits Netflix on July 4.
