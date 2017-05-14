I'm sorry but #annewithane will never be as good as #anneofgreengables. Nice try @netflix pic.twitter.com/X6FGx238Th— Christina Marie (@heyyItsCMarie) May 13, 2017
I really wanted to like #annewithane but I find that it is missing hope, innocence and the joy of childhood. Not EVERYTHING needs to be dark— S' arah Triel (@SarahTriel) May 14, 2017
Netflix has desecrated Anne of Green Gables. #annewithane— Barbie Valdez (@barbievaldez_) May 14, 2017
The @netflix series #annewithane is depressing & traumatic. They removed the humor & charm from the original movie & book. Not a fan?— Victoria (@Victoria_Avalor) May 14, 2017
#annewithane has bad reviews cuz the story of my kindred spirit #anneofgreengables was already told2perfection #MeganFollows #dontmesswithit pic.twitter.com/55BJ9iiEQp— Christina Forrester (@Christinaof9) May 14, 2017
"Anne with an E" has already covered PTSD, rape, and gender equality in the first few episodes. #bravo #annewithane #raisingstronggirls— Kristin N. Spencer (@sincerely_kris) May 14, 2017
"Every month?!?"— Livia Fauchelevent ☮ (@_Call_Me_Liv) May 14, 2017
"This is so inconvenient!"
Anne's reaction to her first period is on point ?#annewithane
My advice for watching #annewithane is to forget what you know from other adaptations & enjoy it as something totally new. @YoWalleyB :-)— Evelyn K (@Evelyn_Kilday) May 14, 2017
Truly enjoying @lucasjzumann as Gilbert Blythe in @AnneTheSeries! How many young actors tried out for this role? pic.twitter.com/1Jy27JJOJb— Bernadeta Milewski (@Bernadeta555) April 22, 2017