The ending of the third season definitely left us with a few questions, so more episodes are kind of necessary. Is Joel simply undead like Sheila now, or has he actually been taken over by Mr. Ball Legs, who crawled into his head? What’s up with the Knights of Serbia now that Joel & Sheila's friend have their own force for good? And what’s going to happen between Abby and Eric? Obviously, there are a lot of loose ends that could be easily tied up next season, and it would be a bummer if we didn’t get to find out what happens next.