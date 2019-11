Netflix Is Facing Backlash For Cancelling Another Popular Show

The outrage of Netflix's latest sweep isn't a new thing; the streaming giant has gotten backlash for axing other popular series in the past. The Brooklyn-based musical drama The Get Down was canceled after just one season because production costs for the show were reportedly too high. Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet also trended on Twitter after being canceled after three amazing seasons. Family sitcom One Day at a Time also got the boot after its third season, only to be picked up by Pop TV. And The OA — well, everyone remembers the controversy surrounding its cancellation. Sorry to that fandom