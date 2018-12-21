From Scarborough To Beale Street: Stephan James On His Very Big Year

That was certainly a big part of what drew me to the story. Black love is kind of this idea that — you know the love that Tish and Fonny have — there’s this idea that that doesn’t exist because we never get to see it. This film is revolutionary because it’s the first time you are seeing love like this. Period. Ever. Black love is so potent because of the fact that’s the only thing we’ve had to get us through. When you look at the struggle that the Black community has faced for hundreds of years, it’s this unfortunate thing where we have to make peace with an unfair world. We’re born into unjust circumstances and there’s a certain love and a certain hope that we have that’s the only reason we’re here today. It’s about showing the power of Black love.