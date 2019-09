From Scarborough To Beale Street: Stephan James On His Very Big Year

That’s a great question. I think that I’ve always appreciated the perspective that I have just being Canadian, being from Toronto, and particularly being from Scarborough. I never really had anything easy in life. I’m incredibly proud of what it means to be from Scarborough. Scarborough is my Beale Street. It’s a story of overcoming when all odds are stacked against you, when they say that you grew up in an at-risk community. They say you are at risk, but I think that just means you are at risk of being phenomenal, of being great. You never know what you’re going to get from Scarborough boys who have goals. And by the way, I’m not the only one. We’ve got Mena Massoud , who is doing Aladdin with Will Smith. We’ve got my brother Shamier Anderson , who is doing incredible work [his latest role in opposite Nicole Kidman in Destroyer]. Lamar Johnson , who’s also from Scarborough, [was in] TheHate U Give. It’s really starting to become infectious.