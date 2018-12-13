Prepare To Be Obsessed With These Movies Coming Out In 2019

The future is looking bright. Well, the future of cinema, that is. Next year's line-up is a panoply of riches. So that got us thinking: What will we stan in the year 2019?
The options for obsession, it seems, are limitless. In December, the already iconic Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep, essentially rewriting our conception of literature. So will the Netflix movie The King, a mash-up of Shakespeare's history plays (coincidentally also starring Chalamet). Director Jordan Peele is unleashing a thriller with a plot so mysterious we'll have to turn up to theatres on opening weekend. And, for the musical theatre fans out there, there's Cats.
The unifying word among 2019's movies is epic. Seven weeks after Brie Larson's Captain Marvel debuts, the fourth installment of The Avengers will premiere. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features about one third of Hollywood. And that's not even touching on the Disney side of things. Three live-action Disney movies are premiering, as are a number of sequels — Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4.
The real question is: Can you keep up? Here are the movies to put on your calendar.