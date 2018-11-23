The Lion King Just Dropped A First Look That Will Give You Something To Be Thankful For

"Remember," commands the voice of James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufasa in the original and the new film) at the end of the trailer for Disney's remake of The Lion King. And if you grew up watching the animated Disney classic, it will send a chill of excitement down your spine.
Disney dropped a trailer to tease the film on Thanksgiving, giving us all something else to be thankful for. There's not a lot there, but there's enough to offer a salute to the original; namely, that iconic moment when Rafiki held the young Simba up and proclaimed him the king.
"Everything the light touches is our kingdom," Jones says, in character as Mufasa. But a king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king."
We see a lot of stunning African vistas and that old familiar African chant when Rafiki rises. In the new film Donald Glover will voice Simba with Chiwetel Ejiofor stepping into the villainous role of Scar and Beyoncé Knowles Cater joining as Nala.
Unfortunately, there's still quite a wait to finally see this nostalgic beauty. The Lion King will be in theaters July 19, 2019. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.
