The Lion King Just Dropped A First Look

"Remember," commands the voice of James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufaasa in the original and the new film) at the end of the trailer for Disney's remake of The Lion King. And if like us, you grew up watching the animated Disney classic, the new teaser trailer is something to get excited about. Admittedly, there's not a lot there, but there's enough to offer a salute to the original; namely, that iconic moment when Rafiki held the young Simba up and proclaimed him the king.
"Everything the light touches is our kingdom," Jones says, in character as Mufaasa. But a king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king."
We see a lot of stunning African vistas and that old familiar African chant when Rafiki rises. In the new film Donald Glover will voice Simba with Chiwetel Ejiofor stepping into the villianous role of Scar and Beyoncé Knowles Carter joining as Nala.
Unfortunately, there's still a while to go before we get to see the whole thing. The Lion King will be in cinemas July 19, 2019. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.
