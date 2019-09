The Lion King Just Dropped A First Look

"Remember," commands the voice of James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufaasa in the original and the new film) at the end of the trailer for Disney's remake of The Lion King . And if like us, you grew up watching the animated Disney classic , the new teaser trailer is something to get excited about. Admittedly, there's not a lot there, but there's enough to offer a salute to the original; namely, that iconic moment when Rafiki held the young Simba up and proclaimed him the king.