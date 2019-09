Baby Simba Is The Best Thing To Emerge From This Year's Grammys

The Grammys rarely introduce true new artists — by the time an artist makes their way to the Grammy stage, they're usually at least a semi-known name. But last night, we got to meet a true new face. His name is JD McCrary , he's 10 years old, and he'll be playing young Simba in the upcoming live action remake of The Lion King . McCrary performed with Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), who will play the adult Simba in the upcoming adaptation. This wasn't purely a Lion King reunion: McCrary appears on Glover's song "Terrified," which is from Glover's 2016 album Redbone.