Now that the cast of the live-action Lion King has been announced, there's no excuse to ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed. With the knowledge that Beyoncé will be playing Nala, you will arise each morning smiling, with the soft, effortless glow of Cinderella.
Aside from The Lion King, which is set to come out in 2019, Disney has many plans for reviving our childhood favorites. They have a multitude of live-action movies on deck, based on their many beloved animated classics over the years. There are at least 20 Disney films slated for the next few years, including remakes, sequels, spinoffs, and prequels.
We've got an Aladdin remake in the pipeline, along with favorites from Mulan to The Little Mermaid. And then there are lesser-known movies like The Sword in the Stone that are getting revived. Most exciting, perhaps, are the origin story spinoffs planned. Ever wonder how The Genie got to be trapped in the lamp? Or what Tinkerbell does when she's not flitting around with Peter Pan in Neverland? You'll find out soon enough.
Ahead, all of the live-action movies based on Disney classics planned to hit theaters in the near future.
Read These Stories Next: