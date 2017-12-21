Disney's The Lion King was a movie that defined so many of our childhoods. From the moment that the sun rises in the very first scene, accompanied by the heralding chorus of "Circle of Life," we still feel that sense of nostalgic wonder when we play the movie for the little ones in our family now. Which is why we just can't wait for the live-action remake: it gives a new generation a chance to feel that same wonder. And today, we're getting our first look at the new remake — just one of many that Disney has in the works.
Jon Favreau, who directs the new live-action Lion King, posted a photo to his Twitter account. He's posing with Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and Atlanta creator Donald Glover, who provides the voice talent for Simba. "Simba returns!," he wrote. It looks like they are in a soundproof area, presumably the recording studio, which can only mean that production of the film is in full swing.
We know that Glover is just part of the the Lion King's all-star voice cast. James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa — really, could anyone else fill that part? Chiwetel Ejifor will voice Scar, Simba's murderous dictator cousin. And, of course, none other than Beyoncé will provide the voice for Nala, Simba's best childhood friend.
The live-action Lion King won't be released until summer of 2019, but you can bet that we're going to follow every nugget of news about it. We are awaiting the day when Favreau posts a photo of Queen Bey in the sound booth.
