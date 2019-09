There's no denying that Frozen is a swell film. Cheeky, self-referential, and bearer of the decade's catchiest song, there really wasn't any avoiding the movie when it came out. All good things come with a sequel, as you know, and Frozen 2 has been on the horizon for what feels like years now. In March, the movie's producer Peter Del Vecho revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the second installment was already in "development." That meant, apparently, that the writers are plugging away at a script as of today. But animated movies practically have the gestation periods of cicadas. Okay, maybe less. (Cicadas hang out underground for 17 years.) But at least a few years of hard work span from concept planning to movie release. So, even with the movie "in devel0pment," it's not going to be released for a good long while.