It's been more than a year since we found out a Frozen musical is coming to Broadway. And since then, we haven't heard a ton of information about the musical, other than the fact that it will debut on Broadway in spring 2018.
But now, we have some huge news: Disney Theatrical Productions has cast the musical's leading ladies. Caissie Levy will play Elsa, and Patti Murin will play Anna.
The musical may be the actresses' Frozen debut, but it's far from their first time on Broadway. Entertainment Weekly notes that Levy has starred in Ghost, Les Miserables, and Hair; Murin has starred in Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu.
It's also fitting that Levy will originate Elsa on Broadway. She's previously starred as Elphaba in Wicked, a role originated by Idina Menzel — who voiced Elsa in the film version of Frozen. Murin's also starred in Wicked, as Glinda, though not at the same time as her new costar.
Here’s Who’s Playing Elsa and Anna in Broadway’s Frozen Musical https://t.co/TASekv6r5d— TIME Culture (@TIMECulture) April 17, 2017
In addition to the two leading ladies, the musical will star Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, John Riddle as Hans, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton, according to EW. I'm sure John Riddle will be great, but I was hoping Santino Fontano would reprise his role, since he's no longer bound to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
If you really want to see Levy and Murin as the Frozen sisters before next year, though, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the musical will do a "tryout" run at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17 to October 1.
It's not a sequel, but the musical will satisfy our nostalgia for Arendelle until Disney gives us more details about Frozen 2.
