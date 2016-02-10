There's Going To Be A Frozen Musical On Broadway

Frozen is going the way of The Lion King. That way is Broadway, and we only have two more years to wait, EW reports.
Though exact details have yet to be announced, audiences can expect to see the eventual musical in New York City in spring of 2018. If you really can’t wait, Disney Theatrical Productions will run an out-of-town version next summer in a town and theater to be named later.
Alex Timbers, the head honcho of Golden Globe-winning Mozart in the Jungle, will direct. The musical will be choreographed by Tony-winning Peter Darling, who worked on shows such as Billy Elliot and Matilda. Frozen’s writer and co-director Jennifer Lee is on tap to do the book for the stage adaptation. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winning Robert Lopez will do the show’s music after their success with the film. It’s hard to imagine them not including “Let It Go.”
Disney confirmed a film sequel in March of last year, though they have not yet established a timeline. A Frozen holiday special is due out on Disney’s network ABC next year.
After the runaway success of Hamilton and The Lion King, it’s easy to see Frozen becoming the next must-have ticket in NYC. The challenges of bringing the iconic film onto the stage are massive, most of all, casting Elsa. Let the wild rumors and speculation begin.
