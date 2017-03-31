Get those Uggs out. You may be returning to Arendelle pretty soon. Entertainment Weekly reports that Disney's magical animators are already hard at work on Frozen 2. The magazine revealed that Peter Del Vecho, the movie's producer, thinks that the second installment of the trials and tribulations of Anna and Elsa will shine a new light on everything that happened the first time around.
"Now that we've been involved in it for awhile, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie," Del Vecho told EW. "You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel."
Del Vecho adds that everything is (naturally) top secret at the moment, but also said that Frozen 2 is in the development stages of writing, which means that there's a lot that can still change. For a peek into that process, you can check out the development — and redevelopment — of Zootopia, another animated classic, via a full-length documentary released by Disney and Fusion.
And while plot details are sparse — read: nonexistent and probably magically sealed somewhere by Tinker Bell's pixie dust — Del Vecho can confirm a few things. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are returning to the frosty sequel as Elsa and Anna, respectively, and so will Josh Gad, fresh off another Disney project, the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
For now, if you need to satisfy your Frozen itch, you'll have to head to Disney California Adventure, where the park recently premiered Frozen: Live at the Hyperion. It takes everything you love about the movie, like the empowering story of sisterhood and all those power ballads, and throws them onstage in an extravaganza of song and dance (and a few special effects, too). Not feeling a trip to California? Walt Disney World's Epcot has Frozen Ever After, an attraction that'll take you through the first film via boat, including a jaunt to Troll Valley.
So, until Frozen 2 makes its debut — sources point at 2019, ouch — you'll have to wear out that Blu-Ray disk or head to one of the Disney parks.
