Two years ago, Barry Jenkins' movie Moonlight became the little indie that could. The film, created on a minuscule $1.6 million budget, went head-to-head with lavishly made studio pictures like Arrival ($47 million budget) and La La Land ($30 million). Ultimately, after a memorable mix-up, Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
With his new film If Beale Street Could Talk, Jenkins is might just sweep awards season once again. Beale Street is garnering critical acclaim for its lush, saturated depiction of two young Black people in love in 1970s Harlem, and the forces of injustice that threaten to erode that love.
Beale Street received a Golden Globes nomination for Best Drama Picture, as well as multiple acting awards. In the face of such hype, there are ways to prepare for If Beale Street, which premieres December 14: You can read the original novel written by James Baldwin. You can watch the trailer on repeat. Or, you can get to know the cast — and watch whatever else they're in. We can help with that last part.