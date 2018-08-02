In the first look, we're introduced to Fonny (James) and Tish (Layne) through the lens of both love and struggle — through community and and also the cracks the threaten to break it. If Beale Street Could Talk also stars Regina King (Seven Seconds), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).