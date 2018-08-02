Thursday, in honor of what would have been the 94th birthday of James Baldwin, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins released a teaser for his next project, If Beale Street Could Talk, which is based on the 1974 Baldwin novel of the same name. The adaptation (starring Kiki Layne and Stephen James) tells the story of a young couple whose world is torn apart after the man is falsely accused of rape.
In the first look, we're introduced to Fonny (James) and Tish (Layne) through the lens of both love and struggle — through community and and also the cracks the threaten to break it. If Beale Street Could Talk also stars Regina King (Seven Seconds), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).
If Beale Street Could Talk comes to theaters on November 30. Watch the first teaser trailer, below.
