Breakout Star Taylor Russell’s Cosmic Connection To Waves

“Part of me thinks yes. It is unfair for a child in a family to be overlooked, and to have so much stress put upon you, and to hold the weight of the world on your shoulders. The other part of me thinks certain people can hold that, and can hold all the burdens of the people around them and take it upon themselves to heal others. That is part of the gift. Certain people have the capacity to hold their loved ones and push them forward into the path of healing, restoring parts of themselves that are perhaps lost. What a profound gift you have as a human being to do that. Emily is definitely one of those people. I feel bad for her because it’s like, you deserve the chance to be a teenager, but at the same time, it seems like part of her purpose is so much bigger than that. She is the chosen one.”

