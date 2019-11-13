Kelvin Harrison, Jr Is Redefining Masculinity One Gut-Punch Movie At A Time

For six months after that, we talked about what our romantic relationships were like; what my relationship with my father, mother, and sister were like. [We were] just trying to flesh out those dynamics and what my experience was like, and what felt familiar to me growing up in New Orleans and the South and being a young black man, and trying to understand the nuance of it all for the script. I just was so blown away by how much he really did see me and hear me and how beautiful the story was. It isn’t a story about necessarily Trey or me, but it is about the story of a young man. He was able to take those experiences that we both shared and find this universal truth of what it is like to be a family, and that people can make mistakes and ultimately it doesn’t define us. I was so moved by that because we all need healing, and we’ve all felt guilty at times for things that we’ve done. We all feel the pieces of ourselves and all the guilt that we carry.