In A World Of #MeToo, Figuring Out The Future Of Manhood

3. Encourage young men to ask for help. About half of guys feel like society expects them to figure out their personal problems on their own; and at least 38% believe it’s the norm for a man who talks about his problems not to get respect. This is even more troubling when we find that guys who are inside the “Man Box” are twice as likely to report having had thoughts of committing suicide in the past two weeks; with overall rates ranging from 13% in Mexico to more than 55% in the UK. And then there’s this: When young men need help, they’re afraid to talk to their male friends about it. When they do go for help, it is usually to women. At least a quarter of guys reach out to a female romantic partner or their mothers when they need help. This puts the emotional labor of healing on women and leaves men without the professional or community help they often need. It's time we change this dynamic by normalising conversations about emotions and mental health, talking more about therapy and asking for help, and supporting increased access to practitioners.