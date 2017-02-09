Watch Zoey Deutch Narrowly Escape A Car Crash In This Exclusive Before I Fall Clip

What would you do if you woke up every morning knowing it was the day you were going to die? For teenager Samantha Kingston, this is her new reality. Based on the novel of the same name, Before I Fall tells the story of Sam, played by Zoey Deutch, as she lives the same day over and over, each time ending with a fatal car crash.
In theaters March 3, the movie begins with Sam's seemingly perfect life. She's a high school senior with a close group of friends (played by Medalion Rahimi, Halston Sage, and Cynthy Wu) on the home stretch to graduation. As far as they're concerned, they've done everything right. However, as Sam is forced to relive her death, she finds herself grappling with the way she lived her life, and attempting to make the changes that would not just prevent her death, but also the damage she unknowingly inflicted upon the people around her while she was alive. In this clip, Sam finds herself in a familiar place: the car ride back from the party. She and her friends are on their way home, but Sam knows that they're headed towards the truck that will ultimately end her life. With this in mind, she attempts to stop the inevitable, telling her friend Lindsay to focus on driving. Suddenly, headlights flood the screen and a truck hurdles past — but you'll have to check the movie out yourself to see if Sam's safe.
