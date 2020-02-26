Definitely, I feel like he always warmed me up for this. I remember me, my mom, my little sister, and my dad went to the Toronto Zoo when I was younger, and he was being stopped every second. I thought it was so cool that he stopped for everybody. I was like holy cow. It was so nice and inspiring, like wow, I want to be that. As for advice, he says, "stay true to yourself, don’t let the little things bother you, and always just speak from your heart and believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself then no one else is going to."