The Hunger Games
Books & Art
The Best YA Books
by
Refinery29 Editors
More from The Hunger Games
Movies
The Surprising Influence Jennifer Lawrence Had On
Ocean's 8
Meagan Fredette
Dec 19, 2017
Beauty
31 Badass Women To Transform Into This Halloween
Samantha Sasso
Aug 25, 2017
Movies
Apparently,
Twilight
&
Hunger Games
Might Be Getting Their...
Kathryn Lindsay
Aug 10, 2017
Wellness
The Hunger Games
Taught This Teen How To Save Her Friend
Typically when discussions regarding the influence of movies on teens pops up in headlines it’s something negative. We hear about violence from an
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
The One TV Show That’s Required Viewing For
Hunger Games
...
The world: dystopian Brazil. The time: the future, of course — this is a dystopia we’re talking about. The premise: After turning 20, residents of the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Celebrity Beauty
Hunger Games
Star Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Shavin...
Amandla Stenberg's career is on fire right now. First, she stole our hearts as Rue in the first Hunger Games movie. Now, she's starring in the upcoming
by
Samantha Sasso
Westworld
Westworld
Finale Recap: Here Come The Hunger Games
So there you have it — Westworld isn’t about Arnold at all. It is and always has been about Ford. This whole time, we believed the hosts were being
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Liam Hemsworth Reveals Jennifer Lawrence's Expert-Level Trolling
Liam Hemsworth finished a pair of amazing Jean-Claude Van Damme stories with a semi-related anecdote about Jennifer Lawrence’s habit of onset
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Is This The Craziest Thing Jennifer Lawrence Did On
The Hunge...
If there's one thing we know about Jennifer Lawrence, it's that pretty much anything is possible. She's puked in public. She's peed in a bidet. She's
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Hunger Games
Star Jena Malone Announces Pregnancy On Ins...
Jena Malone is going to be a mother. The actress, known for her roles in Stepmom, Saved!, and three of the Hunger Games films, revealed her pregnancy in
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Potential
Hunger Games
...
The final Hunger Games film is smashing it in theaters. But fans still aren't ready to let Katniss or the series go. And apparently, neither is the
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence's Circle Of Friends Is Very Exclusive
If you want to be a part of Jennifer Lawrence's friend group, you better be prepared to be completely genuine. "My bulls--- detector is phenomenal," she
by
Molly Horan
Movies
The Most Emotional Scene In
Mockingjay - Part 2
Was With...
Spoiler Alert! Have you seen Mockingjay - Part 2 yet? Anyone who’s read the books will know that the finale is going to produce some serious emotions
by
Lilli Petersen
Movies
The Hunger Games
Admits To Casting The Wrong Cat To Play...
Jennifer Lawrence was obviously the perfect choice to play Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games movies. But the films' producer does admit to making a
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Jennifer Lawrence Managed To Dislocate Her Toe On
Hunger Game...
Jennifer Lawrence has been doing a whole lot of tripping on the final The Hunger Games press tour, so it's no surprise that she would have managed to
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
15 Times
The
Hunger Games
Threesome Gave Us Life
The Hunger Games movies are very serious. They take place in a dark, dystopian world where young people are forced to kill one another. The press tours
by
Esther Zuckerman
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence Slams A Shot On
The
Hunger Games
If there was anyone at last night's Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere who deserved to tip back a shot or two, it was definitely Jennifer Lawrence. Luckily,
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
Jennifer Lawrence,
Hunger Games
Star, Removed From Some ...
Hunger Games fans around the world are buzzing about the forthcoming final installment. Everywhere you go, there are Mockingjay - Part 2 promotional
by
Ally Hickson
Movies
The Hunger Games
Cast Photos: Now & Then
The year 2012 was a simpler time. Jennifer Lawrence was not yet an Oscar winner, Dior campaign star, or household name. Josh Hutcherson was a former child
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Josh Hutcherson Has A
Hunger Games
Confession
Hunger Games fans were forced to choose sides a long time ago. Gale or Peeta? Hemsworth or Hutcherson? But now Josh Hutcherson is confusing HG viewers
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment News
Mockingjay 2
Red Carpet Interviews, Other Events Cancele...
Update: In the wake of the Paris attacks, Lionsgate announced that Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of the stars of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
by
Sara Murphy
Pop Culture
Oops! Jennifer Lawrence Trips
Again
It turns out Jennifer Lawrence really is just like us. The actress has had a few notable face-plants in public — most famously as she picked up her
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Katniss Is Ready For Badass Battle In The New
Mockingjay: Par...
We're officially at T-minus a little more than one month until the final installment in The Hunger Games saga. While we're sad to see the franchise end,
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Jennifer Lawrence Has A
Hunger Games
Theory About Donald...
Say what you will about the validity of celebrities weighing in on politics, some of them make good points. And we can't help but be amused by the
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
J. Lawr Admits She Once Googled "Jennifer Lawrence Ugly" In Revea...
One thing's for sure: Jennifer Lawrence is never one to hold back during interviews. In fact, the actress is pretty much always refreshingly real, and
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
Can You Spot The Accidental Profanity In This
Mockingjay - Pa...
The say the devil is in the details, but holy Katniss Everdeen! Someone missed quite a detail in a promo image for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fitness
Is Nike's New Line Inspired By
The Hunger Games
?
It would be wrong to say we didn't feel a stab of outfit envy when we laid eyes on Katniss Everdeen's training ensemble in the first Hunger Games film.
by
Sara Coughlin
Movies
The Latest
Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Trailer Is T...
Hunger Games fans, it's time to get psyched. The latest trailer for Mockingjay, Part 2 has finally arrived in all its glory. The franchise may be coming
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner &
Hunger Games
Star Get Into Cornrow Feud
It's confusing, we know. Last time we checked, Kylie Jenner had ocean-blue hair. Now, she's already managed to not only switch to cornrows, but to piss
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Did Josh Hutcherson Reveal That More
Hunger Games
Movies...
Hunger Games fans, Josh Hutcherson may have just inadvertently given you an early birthday present. During an appearance on Conan last night alongside
by
Sara Murphy
