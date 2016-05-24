If there's one thing we know about Jennifer Lawrence, it's that pretty much anything is possible. She's puked in public. She's peed in a bidet. She's called Robert De Niro "gay."
Last night the actress also 'fessed up to accidentally taking an Ambien before shooting a scene on The Hunger Games. The admission came during a round of "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show, with John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon both buying J Law's story.
"It's plausible, it's reckless, I kind of like it," Oliver responded. "If it's not true I'm going to be very sad."
Lawrence confirmed that the story was true. Apparently she thought the pill was something else "normal to take" and took it by mistake. Way to sleep on the job, Katniss.
