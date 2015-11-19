If there was anyone at last night's Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere who deserved to tip back a shot or two, it was definitely Jennifer Lawrence. Luckily, one reporter on the NYC red carpet arrived prepared for just such an occasion.
MTV's Josh Horowitz brought along a bottle of bourbon to the event. When the Hunger Games stars approached, he offered up a toast — and they all seem to have accepted. Liam Hemsworth did a little sniffing of the brown liquid before downing it. Josh Hutcherson and Natalie Dormer both partook.
And Lawrence didn't appear to hesitate before accepting the good cheer. Sometimes, you just have to go for it, right?
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 opens in the U.S. on November 20.
