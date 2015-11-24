If you want to be a part of Jennifer Lawrence's friend group, you better be prepared to be completely genuine. "My bulls--- detector is phenomenal," she explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which named her entertainer of the year. "None of my friends bulls--- me. Everything in my life has to be real."
The no BS rule helps Lawrence avoid fake friends, who might want to hang in an attempt to get something out of the rich and famous Oscar winning actress. Though honestly, the privilege of hanging out with J Lawr should be all you're after.
And Lawrence's group of besties is impressive. In addition to new BFF Amy Schumer, it looks like her Hunger Games co-stars have a place at Lawrence's table for life. She explained, "There's just crazy s--- you would never tell anybody but you do because you're sitting on a set together for 16 hours a day. Josh [Hutcherson], Liam [Hemsworth], Woody [Harrelson] – we know each other. These people know more about me than anybody on the planet!"
And Lawrence's group of besties is impressive. In addition to new BFF Amy Schumer, it looks like her Hunger Games co-stars have a place at Lawrence's table for life. She explained, "There's just crazy s--- you would never tell anybody but you do because you're sitting on a set together for 16 hours a day. Josh [Hutcherson], Liam [Hemsworth], Woody [Harrelson] – we know each other. These people know more about me than anybody on the planet!"
Advertisement