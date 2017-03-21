Story from TV Shows

The One TV Show That’s Required Viewing For Hunger Games Fans

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Pedro Saad/Netflix
The world: dystopian Brazil. The time: the future, of course — this is a dystopia we’re talking about. The premise: After turning 20, residents of the slums have a shot at escaping poverty and making it to the Offshore, a utopia free of societal ills, by passing a series of tests called the Process. The catch? Only 3% of applicants pass the stringent process, hence the show’s title.
Rings a bell, doesn’t it? With its horde of young protagonists, high-stakes competition, and inherently unfair social structure, Netflix’s first foreign-produced original series is cut straight from the Hunger Games mold. While bearing similarities to the wildly popular book series and movie franchise, 3% offers its own unique edge. The Brazilian show will itch the Hunger Games scratch, but still add an entirely new element of excitement.
Here’s a round-up of the shared elements between The Hunger Games and 3%, as if you needed any more convincing.
Read These Stories Next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Sick Of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again

More from TV

R29 Original Series