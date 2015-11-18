The year 2012 was a simpler time. Jennifer Lawrence was not yet an Oscar winner, Dior campaign star, or household name. Josh Hutcherson was a former child star, and Liam Hemsworth was Miley Cyrus' boyfriend. Whistling was an Omar Little thing, not a Katniss and Rue thing. A dress catching fire was a major wardrobe malfunction and a serious safety hazard, not the ultimate badass party trick.



And now it's 2015, and we're packing into theaters to see the District 12 crew one final time. There will be no more stories to tell. The next generation may never know who Effie Trinket is — sacrilege! — or recognize the two-finger salute. It's sad, really.



As the curtain closes on the beloved film franchise, keep tabs on the original film's stars with this handy cheat sheet. Is it too soon to crank up Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)"?