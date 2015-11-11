Oops! Jennifer Lawrence Trips Again

It turns out Jennifer Lawrence really is just like us.
The actress has had a few notable face-plants in public — most famously as she picked up her Oscar in 2013. Last night, alas, gravity struck again.
Lawrence was attending the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 when the train of her black lace Ralph Lauren Collection gown apparently got caught in her heels, sending her tumbling to the ground. Hey, it happens.
Bodyguards and aides were able to help pick her up, and she carried on with her duties like a champ.
Video of the fall has of course made its way online. The screams of horror from the crowd make the tumble seem all the more dramatic. But isn't it adorable the way Lawrence bows to her fans afterwards? Gotta love her.
