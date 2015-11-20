

Apparently, she was pushed so far that when Lawrence finally did get a chance to sleep, she got a little loopy and managed to dislocate her toe.



"This was my first night of sleep. I couldn't sleep in the hotels because we were so turned around. We were in a new country every [day], so the best night of sleep on the tour I got was on the plane, and it was about 12 hours. I actually dislocated my toe," Lawrence explained. "I dislocated my toe by hitting my own foot. That can happen!"



To prove this was no hoax, she showed off her toe, which O'Brien confirmed was in fact purple. "I was psyched," she said.



Although, the actress wasn't psyched to say goodbye to her Hunger Games co-stars after shooting the fourth installment in the series, telling O'Brien it was all "really emotional."



"It was weird. We didn't want to let go of each other. Me, Josh, Woody and Liam just kind of...I mean, Josh and Liam and I got really co-dependent towards wrapping," she said. "We changed our call times and would ride in the same car and wouldn't be anywhere apart. So, then we kept getting anxiety about leaving the apartment, and eventually we didn't, and we all just held each other and slept."



Of course, O'Brien couldn't help but make a joke about the actors all sleeping together, but without missing a beat, Lawrence said, "Yeah. We just held on to each other. Forever," adding, "It all started with a group text."

