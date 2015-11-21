Spoiler Alert!
Have you seen Mockingjay - Part 2 yet? Anyone who’s read the books will know that the finale is going to produce some serious emotions — and Jennifer Lawrence is forever the queen of the “Oh my god, is she actually hyperventilating?!” intense cry scene. But according to MTV News, Jennifer Lawrence’s most emotional scene in the final Hunger Games movie wasn’t with a person — it was with a cat.
Katniss has spent three movies doing everything she can to keep the people she loves alive, and it’s only at the end of the movies that she loses everything. But she has been holding it together so long, she can’t let go — until she sees her sister’s cat, the consistent symbol of Prim’s love and innocence. Director Francis Lawrence told MTV News that the moment was crucial to the films and characters. “What was always important to me, because it’s quite a violent movie, is that I always wanted to explore the emotional consequence of [Prim’s death].”
The one holdup to the gravitas of the scene was, of course, the cat herself. Apparently, the furriest actor was afraid of loud noises and would run and hide if frightened. The finicky feline meant that Lawrence only had one take with the cat. But don't worry, we can promise you, she nails it.
Have you seen Mockingjay - Part 2 yet? Anyone who’s read the books will know that the finale is going to produce some serious emotions — and Jennifer Lawrence is forever the queen of the “Oh my god, is she actually hyperventilating?!” intense cry scene. But according to MTV News, Jennifer Lawrence’s most emotional scene in the final Hunger Games movie wasn’t with a person — it was with a cat.
Katniss has spent three movies doing everything she can to keep the people she loves alive, and it’s only at the end of the movies that she loses everything. But she has been holding it together so long, she can’t let go — until she sees her sister’s cat, the consistent symbol of Prim’s love and innocence. Director Francis Lawrence told MTV News that the moment was crucial to the films and characters. “What was always important to me, because it’s quite a violent movie, is that I always wanted to explore the emotional consequence of [Prim’s death].”
The one holdup to the gravitas of the scene was, of course, the cat herself. Apparently, the furriest actor was afraid of loud noises and would run and hide if frightened. The finicky feline meant that Lawrence only had one take with the cat. But don't worry, we can promise you, she nails it.
Advertisement