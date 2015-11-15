Update: In the wake of the Paris attacks, Lionsgate announced that Jennifer Lawrence and the rest of the stars of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 will not be doing red carpet interviews at Monday's Los Angeles premiere. "Out of respect for the very recent events in Paris, we have decided to modify our red carpet and we will not conduct interviews at Monday’s Mockingjay 2 premiere," a rep told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. Part of the movie, which features violent scenes of war, was filmed in France.
This article was originally published on November 14, 2015.
Natalie Portman, the Foo Fighters, U2, and other entertainers have canceled previously planned events in Paris in the wake of a series of tragic terrorist attacks on the city.
The Academy Award-winning Portman had multiple appearances scheduled for the film Jane Got a Gun, including the film's premiere and junket interviews on Monday. But the film's distributor, Mars, announced in a statement Saturday morning that it would be canceling all promotional events for the film.
U2 canceled its two sold-out Paris concerts, including a Saturday-night show that was supposed to be broadcast live in a heavily promoted special on HBO. The band had already performed in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday. In a statement that can now be seen in full on the band's website, U2 expressed its horror over the events that led to the concert's cancellation: "We watched in disbelief and shock at the unfolding events in Paris and our hearts go out to all the victims and their families across the city tonight." Though tonight's show will not go on, the band has confirmed that it is "fully resolved to go ahead with this show at an appropriate time."
The Foo Fighters have since followed suit and announced on Facebook this morning that it will be canceling the remainder of its tour out of "heartfelt concern for everyone in Paris." The group was previously scheduled to play a pair of concerts in the City of Lights on Monday and Tuesday. "In light of this senseless violence, the closing of borders, and international mourning, we can't continue right now," the band explained. "There is no other way to say it. This is crazy and it sucks. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was hurt or who lost a loved one."
with profound sadness & heartfelt concern, we are forced to announce the cancellation of the rest of our tour. read: https://t.co/3XqW7p9VUi— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 14, 2015
