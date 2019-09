"France needs to be strong and the state needs to be strong. We will be. We also must call for everyone to be responsible," he said, according to a translation provided by France24 . "What the terrorists want is for us to be scared. There is something to be scared about, but in the face of terror we have to be united and we will vanquish these terrorists."Hollande said officials continue to deal with "very difficult" operations. He urged the country's citizens to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts."We must in these harsh moments think about the victims, who are very numerous, for their families, for the wounded," he said. "We have to be compassionate. We have to be united and keep a [cool] head."Police issued a tweet urging people at home to "avoid leaving except for any case of absolute necessity.""To public establishments with public inside, please make use of entryways and lobbies and any available space to protect/take in those in need to avoid interrupting the protests and events occurring outside," police said.As many as seven separate incidents were reported across the city, according to French newspaper Le Monde. Locations included a restaurant where the AP reports at least 11 people were killed. Another shooting with multiple fatalities was reported at the Bataclan arts center, where hostages have been taken, according to the AP.