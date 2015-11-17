Bomb Threat Clears Stadium, Cancels Soccer Match In Germany

Update 11:20p.m.: Two Air France flights from the United States to Paris were diverted due to bomb threats this evening. Both flights landed safely; a flight from Los Angeles in Salt Lake City, and another from Washington D.C. in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The FBI is investigating.
Authorities in Germany have cleared a stadium and canceled a high-profile soccer match, citing security threats.
The Associated Press quoted the chief of police in the city of Hannover as saying "concrete information" about a bomb threat prompted the decision.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the officials expected to attend the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands, the AP reported. But the stadium, which holds 49,000, was emptied about an hour and a half before the match began.
The scare comes just days after more than 120 people were killed in coordinated terror attacks across Paris. One of the targets of those attacks, which the Islamic State claims to be behind, was a suburban soccer stadium hosting a match between France and Germany.
The world has been on edge in wake of Friday's bloodshed. Another match scheduled between Belgium and Spain was preemptively canceled, according to the BBC. A match between England and France Tuesday evening was scheduled to go on as planned.
For full coverage of the tragedy in Paris, click here.
