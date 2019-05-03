Skip navigation!
World News
Asian American
The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough
by
Kristin Wong
More from World News
News
What This Controversial Holocaust Instagram Account Has In Common With My Grandfather
Serena Kerrigan
May 3, 2019
Health News
Everything You Need To Know About Measles, & The Current Outbreak
Cory Stieg
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
The Man Who Owns ASOS Lost 3 Children In The Sri Lanka Attacks
Channing Hargrove
Apr 23, 2019
Designers
Luxury Fashion Brands Pledge To Help Rebuild Notre Dame
Following the devastating fire that ravaged Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his city, offering hope. “Notre
by
Channing Hargrove
News
The Incredible Story Behind This Viral Image Of A 22-Year-Old Act...
An image of a young Sudanese woman protesting in the country's capital, Khartoum, began to go viral this week, bringing the world's attention to the
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
Why The Child Ear-Piercing Policy At Claire's Is Under Fire ...
There are thousands, perhaps millions, of people across North America whose ears are pierced because they sat in a chair at Claire’s, nervously clinging
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
News
Ivanka Will Travel To Africa To Promote Her Women's Economic...
The first daughter and White House advisor's schedule isn't public, but we'll keep you posted on her goings-on every week. Ivanka Trump is traveling to
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
New Zealand Just Banned Military-Style Weapons, Putting The U.S. ...
Less than a week after a white nationalist gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 people, Prime Minister Jacinda
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Promises Tougher Gun Laws Within Da...
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that she plans to announce stricter gun laws within the next few days, just days after a white
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Culture
How To Help The Victims Of The Christchurch, New Zealand Shooting
The world is mourning the tragic loss of 50 people and the injury of 50 others in the terrorist attack which targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New
by
Sarah Midkiff
Politics
New Zealand's Gun Laws In Question After Terror Attack
New Zealand's relatively lax gun laws are facing scrutiny after a white nationalist gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, killing at least 49
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Global News
Authoritarian Governments Are Rolling Back Women's Rights. T...
It was after sunset in Istanbul, when women were told to be home, and riot police stood guard on every block of Istiklal Street armed with rubber pellets
by
Fariba Nawa
International Women's Day
Women Around The World Tell Us How They Want Their Workplaces To ...
The origin of International Women's Day started over 100 years ago: First, National Women's Day in 1909, which celebrated garment workers in New York
by
Bourree Lam
Beauty
The World's Richest Woman Owes Her Wealth To Makeup — & It&#...
You may have heard a little something about Kylie Jenner's claim to the throne of youngest self-made billionaire, but there’s another cosmetics doyenne
by
Erika Stalder
Feminism
Mark International Women's Day With One Of These Feminist Tees
International Women's Day is this Friday, March 8th, and has been celebrated in some capacity for over a century. (Way too short of a time, if you ask
by
Emily Ruane
News
Alabama "ISIS Bride" Not Allowed To Return Home, Says Trump
Government officials said 24-year-old Hoda Muthana, a U.S.-born woman who joined the Islamic State, is not allowed back on U.S. soil. "I have instructed
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Ivanka Trump Launches Major Global Women's Initiative
On Thursday afternoon, the White House will officially launch the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a project led by Ivanka Trump
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Fashion
Fashion Hates Brexit: 5 Slogan Tees To Show Your Solidarity
And so the Brexit saga continues. After Theresa May's historic loss last night, in which her deal for leaving the EU was rejected in the House of Commons
by
Georgia Murray
News
2018 Year In Review
We are an industry that tells stories about others. But this year, media is scrutinizing itself. What is the truth, and whose truth is it? What
by
Refinery29
Features
The Matriarchy Power List: 29 Women Who Took Over The World In 2018
by
R29 Editors
Feminism
Sweet, Sweet Fantasy: Searching For A Land Where Women Rule
As far as Americans are concerned, the Mosuo can represent an intoxicating fantasy. Spread across less than a hundred villages along the mountainous
by
Kelly Dawson
Work & Money
These Were The Most Popular Google Searches Of 2018
A Google search history can tell you a lot about a person — or a country, or an entire planet. Today, Google is, in many ways, a barometer for our
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
All The Big Winners From The 2018 Fashion Awards
Last night saw the great and the good of the fashion set descend on London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the best of the industry at the annual Fashion
by
Georgia Murray
US News
Donald & Ivanka Trump Greeting Mohammed Bin Salman Causes Outrage
President Donald Trump’s latest meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was inevitably going to be controversial. Trump, Prince Mohammed,
by
Alejandra Salazar
Tech
Facebook Went Down Today — & Twitter Has The Best Reactions
If you are a Facebook user, you may have noticed that the site went down earlier today. And though, as of 2:30 p.m., the social media site seems to be
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
"Time Is Up!" What Google's New York Workers Have To Say Abo...
A few minutes before 11:10 a.m. EST on the morning of November 1, the warm autumn sun beat down on the facade of Google’s New York City headquarters. A
by
Ludmila Leiva
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Had A "Let Them Eat Cake" Moment — Literally
Meghan Markle is currently in New Zealand with her hubby Prince Harry as part of a 16-day royal tour, and she seems to be living it up, enjoying two of
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Topshop Mogul Sir Philip Green Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Earlier today, Sir Philip Green of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridges, and more has been named as the businessman at the heart of the UK's #MeToo scandal.
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Wore Those Flowers In Her Hair
Not even halfway through her first royal tour, and Meghan Markle has already given us plenty of hair inspiration, from loose curls to low ponytails to a
by
Rachel Lubitz
Work & Money
How These Female Breadwinners Defy Tradition — & Break Stereotypes
Some American workers dream of working from home — creating our own hours, providing for ourselves, while having the flexibility to take care of our
by
Gianna Doxey
