We're officially at T-minus a little more than one month until the final installment in The Hunger Games saga. While we're sad to see the franchise end, the newly released trailer has us completely amped for the film to hit theaters on November 20. In the trailer, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) gets ready to lead the districts of Panem into battle against President Snow.



"He corrupts everyone and everything. He turns the best of us against each other. Stop killing for him. Tonight, turn your weapons to the Capitol. Turn your weapons to Snow," Katniss cries to a packed arena of supporters.



From there, we see more footage of intense battle scenes and the scary mutts that attack our band of heroes as they move in on the Capitol through the sewers. In the trailer's final scene, Finnick tells Katniss, "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 76th Hunger Games." Get ready for carnage and sadness in the name of freedom and the end of tyranny. (Four-note whistle sound goes here.)

