The final Hunger Games film is smashing it in theaters. But fans still aren't ready to let Katniss or the series go. And apparently, neither is the studio behind it.
Lionsgate entertainment vice chairman Michael Burns recently said that the widely popular franchise could return to theaters sooner than later in the form of prequels. Hunger Games will "live on and on and on" he added, referencing the ripe material in the Suzanne Collin's novels which could be repurposed into new feature film plots.
But Jennifer Lawrence isn't on board with resurrecting the franchise in the near future. Speaking Sunday night at the premiere of her latest movie, Joy, the Oscar-winning actress said not to expect to see her in a prequel.
"I wouldn't be involved," she explained. "I think it's too soon. They've got to let the body get cold, in my opinion."
Lawrence, who reportedly earned $26 million for her work on the four films, is no doubt ready to move on to something new. But Lionsgate likely hopes to milk this cash cow franchise for all it's worth. Though Mockingjay Part 2 has earned less than initially predicted, the film is in its fourth straight week at the top of the box office.
