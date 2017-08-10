It's been almost two years since the final Hunger Games movie, Mockingjay — Part Two, and five years since Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, but just when you thought it was over, the CEO of Lionsgate has turned the tables. According to Variety, CEO Jon Feltheimer has hinted that the company hasn't officially closed the book on these two iconic franchises.
"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," he said during a quarterly earnings call with analysts. Before you start lining up outside theaters, Feltheimer stressed that Lionsgate would need the authors' approval before they could move forward on any kind of spinoff, which means they just need to get Stephenie Meyer (Twilight) and Suzanne Collins (Hunger Games) "in a room together."
As for what the spinoffs could specifically be about, a few years ago there were talks of a Hunger Games prequel floating around, although star Jennifer Lawrence couldn't say much on the matter.
"I wouldn't be involved," she revealed at the premiere of Joy. "I think it's too soon. They've got to let the body get cold, in my opinion."
However, two years is a decent wait, and after the presumed success of Lawrence's upcoming film, Mother!, it would be nice to see her step back into the beloved role.
The last we heard of Twilight was that Stephanie Meyer had taken her vampire affinity to TV, adapting Daniel O'Malley's book, The Rook, for Starz. But, maybe some day soon, she'll decide to return to her roots.
