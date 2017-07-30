Attention Twilight fans, the series' author Stephanie Meyers has news you need to hear. Variety reports that the cable network Starz tapped her to produce a brand-new vampire TV show based on Australian author Daniel O'Malley's book, The Rook.
“We are thrilled to add the talents of Stephen Garrett and Stephenie Meyer to our creative family and forge our partnership with the Lionsgate Television Group and Liberty Global,” Starz CEO and President Chris Albrecht said when he made the announcement at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills. "The Rook is instantly addictive from the very first scene and introduces what we believe will be one of the most fascinating and thrilling female protagonists on television.”
The novel follows a young woman who suffers from amnesia in London. In her attempt to figure out who she is, she learns of her supernatural abilities and role of Britain's supernatural secret service. Hooked already? So are we.
Our first question is, will anyone else from the Twilight team be a part of the exciting project? Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner looked awfully friendly at their latest reunion, so there's no doubt they can pick up where they left off when it comes to their chemistry. Robert Pattinson seemed open to the idea of a spin-off, and though the show will have a female lead, perhaps there's room for him somewhere in the plot. One can dream, right? Then again, from Anna Kendrick to Ashley Greene, the series had a full cast that Meyers can call on for help or a recurring role.
The best part is, chief programming officer Bruce Mann confirmed that the show will launch internationally and in the US at the same time, so Twilight fans around the world will definitely be able to enjoy it.
