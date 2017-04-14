Twilight is forever emblazoned in the mind of every millennial. Whether you liked it, loved it, or loathed it, the vampire series that started it all is a permanent fixture In the lives of many. Second only to Harry Potter — in terms of movie franchise size and overall frenzied obsession — news of a reboot or spinoff of the franchise would really rock a lot of people's worlds. Well, buckle up, because Robert Pattinson is about to do just that. Except, in a teaser-y way because life isn't always fair.
During an interview with Yahoo! Movies while promoting Lost City of Z (yes — he is in the movie, although he is totally unrecognizable with his dramatic facial hair and tiny reading glasses) the actor was asked about the possibility of reprising his role as Edward Cullen, as whispers of another Twilight always persist. "Really, they're expanding it?" he responded, jokingly adding: "So, I'll get my own spin-off?" (Maybe?!)
Nothing is official, but from the rest of Pattinson's response it sounds like he is willing to don his pale, sparkly skin once again. "Anything where there's a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people's expectations," he told the site. "There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It's always difficult when there's no source material." But until then, Pattinson said he is working on further expanding his film repertoire, much like his former co-star and real-life love interest, Kristen Stewart.
It doesn't mean that we can't get a head start on brainstorming exactly what a Edward Cullen-centric Twilight spinoff would look like...
Advertisement