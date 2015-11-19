The Hunger Games movies are very serious. They take place in a dark, dystopian world where young people are forced to kill one another. The press tours for The Hunger Games movies have not been serious one bit. Why? Because three of Hollywood's biggest goofballs star in the franchise, and these beautiful dorks also happen to be good friends.



So, while it's sad to think that November 20 brings the final installment of Katniss' saga, what's really bumming us out is the idea of never again bearing witness to Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth being publicly silly together. They turn routine junket interviews into hilarity. They are almost always relaxed and candid, and sometimes a little gross. Considering how woefully insipid most press junkets are, that is a towering achievement.



Surely, these real-life friends will get together socially in the future, but their hang sessions will no longer be broadcast for our enjoyment. In honor of the release of Mockingjay - Part 2, let us reminisce about the 15 times Jen, Josh, and Liam were the funniest.

