Jena Malone is going to be a mother.
The actress, known for her roles in Stepmom, Saved!, and three of the Hunger Games films, revealed her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post. Malone shared a Polaroid photo of her cradling her pregnant belly along with a message musing about her new motherhood role.
Womb to womb To beating wing I climbed out of the eternal And into the shape of me Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become. The shape your desires make out of you. The body you become to hold your dreams. It's with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I'd like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all. #babybump #newparents #impossibleproject Polaroid taken by my beautiful hearted baby daddy @uglyhippie
"Womb to womb / To beating wing / I climbed out of the eternal / And into the shape of me," she wrote.
"Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become. The shape your desires make out of you. The body you become to hold your dreams. It's with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I'd like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all."
She added that the photo was taken by her "baby daddy," photographer Ethan DeLorenzo, who shared another photo of the mother-to-be.
