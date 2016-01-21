Hunger Games Star Jena Malone Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Erin Donnelly
Jena Malone is going to be a mother.

The actress, known for her roles in Stepmom, Saved!, and three of the Hunger Games films, revealed her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post. Malone shared a Polaroid photo of her cradling her pregnant belly along with a message musing about her new motherhood role.



"Womb to womb / To beating wing / I climbed out of the eternal / And into the shape of me," she wrote.

"Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become. The shape your desires make out of you. The body you become to hold your dreams. It's with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I'd like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all."

She added that the photo was taken by her "baby daddy," photographer Ethan DeLorenzo, who shared another photo of the mother-to-be.

My family. @jenamalone and my child to be.

A photo posted by Ethan DeLorenzo (@uglyhippie) on

