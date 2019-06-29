Liam Hemsworth Is Starring In A New Series — & It Sounds Like The Hunger Games

Are you missing Gale Hawthorne’s brooding face? Well, you don’t have to wait until the Hunger Games prequel novel drops in 2020 because Liam Hemsworth’s next project sounds very similar to his misadventures in Panem. Hemsworth is set to star in an as-yet untitled series that centers around a fight to the death, Deadline reports. Hopefully, he has been practicing his archery.
The series has a Hunger Games-meets-Breaking Bad premise, which can only mean that we’re in for a harrowing thriller. Hemsworth will play Dodge Maynard, who is dying from a terminal illness. In an effort to provide for his pregnant wife after his death, Maynard agrees to participate in a combat game where the players must kill before they can be killed. Sound familiar?
Hemsworth’s new project also has some big names attached. The show is created by Nick Santora, who also created Scorpion and co-created Prison Break. Phil Abraham, who worked on Mad Men and The Sopranos, will direct and executive produce the series. The project will air on Quibi, an upcoming platform for short-form video content. Each episode will last between seven and 10 minutes in length, according to Vice. Quibi is also a mobile-only platform, so ration that phone data wisely if you want to see Hemsworth’s character live another day during your morning commute.
