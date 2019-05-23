Chrissy Teigen Is Getting Her Own Judge Judy-Inspired Show & It Couldn't Be More Perfect

Chrissy Teigen is following in pal Kim Kardashian West's footsteps and taking the law in her own hands — err, kind of. According to Variety, the model, Lip Sync Battle host, and cookbook author can now add television judge to her resume.
Per the report, Teigen is set to star on Chrissy's Court, a new reality show from Quibi that will have Teigen dish out decisions in small-claims cases. Judge Judy? Forget it: Judge Chrissy is here to deliver sassy verdicts that hopefully read exactly like her hilariously unfiltered Twitter account.
For the uninitiated, Quibi is an upcoming streaming service with episodes consisting of roughly 10 minutes —"Quick bites," get it? Chrissy's Court will have a 10-episode first season.
The first question you may have about this show (other than, "why didn't we get it sooner?") is what legal right does Teigen have to decide anything in a court of law? The answer is, apparently, none. However, would you ever not do something that Teigen told you to do? I'm just saying.
Teigen isn't the only person we can look forward to appearing on the series. Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will act as plaintiff on the series.
While this is the first time that Teigen will hold a judge's gavel, it's just one of many TV projects the star has coming down the pipeline. She's taking her love of food to Hulu with a new development deal that teams Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions with Momofuku chef David Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios. Outside of her food-centric programming, she reportedly inked a separate deal with Hulu to develop scripted drama series and talk shows.
I can't wait for Teigen to roast everyone on her new court show, the way she already does with the President and pretty much everyone on Twitter. We truly live in the best timeline.
