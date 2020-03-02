Chrissy Teigen is well-known for giving her opinion on everything under the sun, and soon she will put her litany of hot takes to good use as the presiding judge in Chrissy’s Court.
Much like other popular arbitration-based reality court series including Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown, Chrissy’s Court invites real people with real small claims cases to get Teigen’s ruling on their personal matter. No, Teigen did not secretly go to law school and become a judge — but on the upcoming Quibi show, her word is the law.
Teigen’s mother “Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen will also be a staple in the series, serving as the court’s stern bailiff who keeps both the prosecution and the defense in line. If you’re familiar with the Teigen family dynamic, you already know that this collaboration is a recipe for hilarity, and hijinks will ensue.
With 10 episodes that will each be about 10 minutes long, Chrissy’s Court is just one of the many highly-anticipated series that Quibi subscribers can binge when the short-form streaming platform officially launches on April 6. Quibi's first-round of shows is impressive, boasting a lineup of original content that features some of Hollywood's A-list. Jennifer Lopez (Thanks a Million), Liam Hemsworth (Most Dangerous Game), and Queen Latifah (When the Streetlights Go On) are just some of the other familiar faces that will also appear on Quibi next month.
Now that Judge Judy is coming to an end after 25 long years on the television, Chrissy's Court might end up being your new favorite court show.
