Who Said It: Kim Kardashian Or Judge Judy?

Today is both Kim Kardashian and Judge Judy's birthday. We know what you're thinking: There couldn't be two more different humans on the planet. It's true that they've probably never hung out, but their shared birthday isn't the only thing they have in common. They're both unexpected stars; they both have their own TV shows; and, if our little game goes according to plan, they've uttered a handful of quotes that sound like they could have come from either one of their famous mouths.



Ahead, we've put together some of their most quotable quotes. Our hope is that you'll have a tough time discerning whether each bon mot is from the selfie queen or the boss on the bench. Below, your first quote. The answers will follow on each slide.



"Beauty fades. Dumb is forever."



(Answer on first slide.)