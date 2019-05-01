In January, food fans were shook when Chrissy Teigen, patron saint of cravings, shared photos of herself in Marrakech with chef David Chang, god of ramen and so much more. Initially, we believed these two were shooting an episode of Chang's hit Netflix food show, Ugly Delicious. That may very well have been the case, however, it appears that the two food deities also had an even bigger project in the works. This morning, it was officially announced that David Chang's Majordomo Media, Chrissy Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, and Vox Media Studios have begun a multi-year partnership to develop and produce a slate of original food programming for Hulu.
The new shows will be the first food programs created for Hulu, and we think the streaming platform couldn't have chosen two people better suited for its first foray into food television. The lineup of new programs that are being produced through this partnership will be called "Hulu Kitchen." In a press release announcing the new partnership, David Chang said, "I'm hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people's ideas of what food television can and should do. I think there's an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they're hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways."
In addition to being involved behind the scenes in the production of the Hulu Kitchen programming, Teigen and Chang will also appear on-camera. Together, the two food personalities will host a cooking and talk show called Family Style. Based on the name, we're hoping Teigen's mom will appear from time to time to share even more of her recipes that didn't make it into Teigen's cookbooks.
Another show that's already in the works is called Eater's Guide to the World. It will be a docu-series about the world's most interesting and delicious cuisines based on knowledge from Eater, Vox's food and dining website network.
